Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) PT Raised to $95.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s previous close.

BRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

BRO traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,875. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $86.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $438,906,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

