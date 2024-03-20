Brokerages Set The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT at $34.82

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.82.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAKE shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

CAKE opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 41.66%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth $6,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

