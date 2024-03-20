Brokerages Set Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Target Price at $45.10

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.10.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Insmed Stock Performance

INSM stock opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. Insmed has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average is $26.88.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $133,616.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,489.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 4,667 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $133,616.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,489.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 5,251 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $150,336.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,244.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,001 shares of company stock valued at $4,154,791 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter worth about $660,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Insmed by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Insmed by 52.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 215,093 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

