Brokerages Set Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Target Price at $55.80

Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.80.

BKH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,345,000 after purchasing an additional 322,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 7.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,963,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,907,000 after buying an additional 526,334 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Black Hills by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,251,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,430,000 after acquiring an additional 475,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 0.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,554,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BKH opened at $52.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day moving average is $52.09. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.67 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.33%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

