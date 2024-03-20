BrightView (NYSE:BV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.74

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 240747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of BrightView in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of BrightView in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

BrightView Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.67 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.07 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BrightView by 51.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,057,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,426,000 after buying an additional 1,713,541 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,016,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,575,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,096,000 after buying an additional 53,775 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BrightView by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,224,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,213,000 after acquiring an additional 37,805 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BrightView by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,901,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,014,000 after acquiring an additional 265,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

