Bremer Bank National Association Sells 636 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in eBay were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,694,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,220,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,722 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,218,672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,037,642,000 after acquiring an additional 150,475 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in eBay by 39.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $547,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,755,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $524,005,000 after purchasing an additional 88,588 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in eBay by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,167,875 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $495,407,000 after buying an additional 289,071 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.70. 1,398,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,970,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $52.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EBAY

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.