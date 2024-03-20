Bremer Bank National Association Reduces Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 13.0% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $11,288,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the third quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 147,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,873,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,116,612. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.56. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $101.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

