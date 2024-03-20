Bremer Bank National Association Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,014,735. The stock has a market cap of $236.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.06.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

