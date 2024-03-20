Bremer Bank National Association Buys 166 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.96. The company had a trading volume of 112,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,980. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.56 and its 200-day moving average is $222.37. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $246.52. The company has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

