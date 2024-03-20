Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Aehr Test Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 64,226 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

AEHR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.33. 240,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,248. The company has a market capitalization of $413.41 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 2.01. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.93.

Insider Activity at Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.87 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,678.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.87 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,678.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $84,706.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,935 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,789.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,738 shares of company stock worth $151,723 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aehr Test Systems

About Aehr Test Systems

(Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.