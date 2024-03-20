Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Purchases 776 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Zscaler comprises about 1.8% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Zscaler by 2,324.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,187,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,138 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $168,365,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $59,634,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at about $61,681,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZS. TD Cowen raised their price target on Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.55.

Zscaler Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Zscaler stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,774. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.47. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.31, for a total value of $1,472,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,703,210.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,453,440 over the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

