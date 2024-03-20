Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Purchases 768 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,409 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. SPS Commerce accounts for 1.7% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPS Commerce worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of SPSC stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.06. The company had a trading volume of 30,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,543. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.86. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $140.00 and a one year high of $218.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 102.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.05 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $2,310,032.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,137,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $2,315,644.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,212,401.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $2,310,032.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,137,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,688 shares of company stock worth $12,122,275. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPSC

About SPS Commerce

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.