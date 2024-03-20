Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,114 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $211,176,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 87.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,285,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378,912 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter worth $13,496,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $613,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,756 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 671.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,586,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUG stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,448,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,889,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.56. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $13.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 153.57%. The business had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

PLUG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

