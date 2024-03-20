Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $4,546,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LLY stock traded down $6.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $766.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,556. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $714.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $628.78. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $323.26 and a 12-month high of $800.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.38 billion, a PE ratio of 132.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

