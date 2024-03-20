Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Has $6.24 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,147 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 2.9% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $204,728,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after acquiring an additional 715,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $85,025,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $279.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,277,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.30 and a 1-year high of $380.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $324.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.68.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PANW. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

