Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Has $462,000 Stock Position in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,329 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 568,688 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Synchronoss Technologies worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,146,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 783,000 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,403,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 854,411 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,913,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 624,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 627,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 225,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Kevin Rendino purchased 4,735 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $27,605.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 862,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,029,669.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Synchronoss Technologies news, EVP Patrick Joseph Doran sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $25,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Rendino acquired 4,735 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $27,605.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 862,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,029,669.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 35,388 shares of company stock valued at $216,217 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 14,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

