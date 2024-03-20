Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,057,615.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,057,615.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,078.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,677 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.94.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CRSP stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.04. 589,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,217. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.88. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 1.79.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.09%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

