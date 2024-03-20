Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.62.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,722,163. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $100.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.36, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $47.51 and a 52-week high of $68.07.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,945. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

