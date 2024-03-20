Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Buys 999 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. AeroVironment comprises about 1.5% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned 0.09% of AeroVironment worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 60.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 54.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 20.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 41.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVAV has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, March 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVAV traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.48. 196,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,158. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.24 and a twelve month high of $184.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.46 and a beta of 0.42.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.62 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In related news, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $350,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $176,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,165.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $350,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

