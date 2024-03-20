Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Buys 186 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $120.38. The stock had a trading volume of 170,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,480. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $120.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.91.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

