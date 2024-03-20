Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.62.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.8 %

BSX opened at $67.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.56. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $47.51 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $101.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $463,322.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,833.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $463,322.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,788 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,833.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,460 shares of company stock worth $4,759,945. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.