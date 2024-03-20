Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Short Interest Down 5.3% in February

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,920,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the February 14th total of 9,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BORR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Borr Drilling by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 262.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Borr Drilling Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BORR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.78. 151,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,398. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Borr Drilling has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $9.01. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.32 and a beta of 3.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65.

Borr Drilling Announces Dividend

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.86%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Borr Drilling from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

