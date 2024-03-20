Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $78.76

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$78.76 and last traded at C$78.76, with a volume of 37364 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$77.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BEI.UN. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$72.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$78.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$77.50 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boardwalk REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$84.56.

Boardwalk REIT Stock Performance

About Boardwalk REIT

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$73.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.98, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.71.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

