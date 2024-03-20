BNB Reaches Market Cap of $77.34 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. BNB has a market cap of $77.34 billion and approximately $3.05 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $517.21 or 0.00814156 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,537,864 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,537,941.19031814. The last known price of BNB is 513.36649527 USD and is down -2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2111 active market(s) with $4,007,675,659.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

