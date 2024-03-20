BMO Capital Markets Raises Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $215.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HLT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $208.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $129.86 and a twelve month high of $209.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.20.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

