BluePath Capital Management LLC Buys 933 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.1% of BluePath Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.6 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,964,114. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $195.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $716,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $716,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 845,383 shares of company stock valued at $154,341,636 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

