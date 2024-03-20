Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.17

Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.17 and last traded at $34.44, with a volume of 321157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLBD. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.58.

Blue Bird Trading Up 1.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average is $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.52. Blue Bird had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 223.85%. The company had revenue of $317.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 4,042,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $133,003,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Britton Smith sold 6,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $208,575.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 4,042,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $133,003,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,297,597 shares of company stock valued at $140,815,973 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Bird

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 325.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Further Reading

