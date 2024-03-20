Block (NYSE:SQ) Trading Down 0.1%

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $78.21 and last traded at $79.28. Approximately 1,368,440 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 11,125,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Get Block alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Block

Block Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.65.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,831 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $359,957.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,299,428.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,097 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $228,465.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,200 shares in the company, valued at $15,432,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $359,957.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,299,428.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,056 shares of company stock worth $18,407,064 in the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Block

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 843.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Block by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Block by 67,500.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 38.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.