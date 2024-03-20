Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 763.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 327.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,313. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,592,668 shares of company stock worth $38,521,631 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BX. TD Cowen began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.53.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX stock traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,902. The company has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.18. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 205.46%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

