Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Trimmed by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Blackstone by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 10.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in Blackstone by 1.6% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $124.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,882. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.18. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $133.53. The firm has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,592,668 shares of company stock worth $38,521,631 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.