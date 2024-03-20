BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Short Interest Up 5.5% in February

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the February 14th total of 5,250,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 698,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackSky Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 69,910 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 644.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 143,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 484,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 35,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

BlackSky Technology Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BKSY opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. BlackSky Technology has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

