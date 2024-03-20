BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,298,621.40 in Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 77,855 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.68 per share, with a total value of $1,298,621.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,751,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,897,788.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 73,028 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $1,245,127.40.
- On Thursday, March 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 36,450 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $622,566.00.
- On Thursday, February 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 49,946 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $855,574.98.
- On Monday, February 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 246,840 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $4,216,027.20.
- On Thursday, February 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 43,233 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $733,231.68.
- On Tuesday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 91,079 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $1,517,376.14.
- On Friday, February 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 25,699 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $429,173.30.
- On Wednesday, February 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 35,287 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $585,058.46.
- On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 138,735 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.04 per share, with a total value of $2,364,044.40.
- On Friday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 67,852 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $1,150,091.40.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ECAT traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.81. The company had a trading volume of 100,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,496. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $17.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 791.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $146,000.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.