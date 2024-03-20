BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,298,621.40 in Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 77,855 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.68 per share, with a total value of $1,298,621.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,751,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,897,788.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 73,028 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $1,245,127.40.

On Thursday, March 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 36,450 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $622,566.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 49,946 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $855,574.98.

On Monday, February 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 246,840 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $4,216,027.20.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 43,233 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $733,231.68.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 91,079 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $1,517,376.14.

On Friday, February 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 25,699 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $429,173.30.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 35,287 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $585,058.46.

On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 138,735 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.04 per share, with a total value of $2,364,044.40.

On Friday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 67,852 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $1,150,091.40.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECAT traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.81. The company had a trading volume of 100,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,496. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $17.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 791.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $146,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

