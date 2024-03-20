BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Gap Up to $2.47

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.47, but opened at $2.53. BlackBerry shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 878,923 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BB. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

BlackBerry Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 68.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

In other BlackBerry news, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $45,016.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,720 shares in the company, valued at $191,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 29,862 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $97,051.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,346 shares in the company, valued at $498,374.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,922 shares of company stock valued at $329,212 over the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackBerry by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

