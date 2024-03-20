BKM Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.16 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.1% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,506. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The company has a market capitalization of $111.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.