Bittensor Trading Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Bittensor token can now be purchased for approximately $639.85 or 0.00997066 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bittensor has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Bittensor has a total market capitalization of $4.13 billion and approximately $22.10 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor’s genesis date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,449,674 tokens. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,446,930. The last known price of Bittensor is 631.39222095 USD and is down -5.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $30,054,363.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

