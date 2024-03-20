Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24.10

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00066217 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00041831 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00020197 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000269 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

