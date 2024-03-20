Bitcoin (BTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $66.40 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,331.13 billion and approximately $66.40 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $67,708.38 on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.93 or 0.00602482 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00053244 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.91 or 0.00116546 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000366 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,659,787 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.
