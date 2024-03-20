Bitcoin (BTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $66.40 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,331.13 billion and approximately $66.40 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $67,708.38 on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.93 or 0.00602482 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00053244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.91 or 0.00116546 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000366 BTC.

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,659,787 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

