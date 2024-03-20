Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Short Interest Down 5.1% in February

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 161,500 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the February 14th total of 170,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 132,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biodesix news, CEO Scott Hutton sold 29,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $49,315.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,918.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 96,128 shares of company stock valued at $173,035 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Institutional Trading of Biodesix

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDSX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Biodesix by 896.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 359,914 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Biodesix by 1,044.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 251,300 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Biodesix by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 353,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 148,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Biodesix by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 134,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Biodesix by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 59,660 shares during the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BDSX

Biodesix Price Performance

NASDAQ BDSX opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a market cap of $133.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.14. Biodesix has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.21.

Biodesix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.