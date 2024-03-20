BioAtla (BCAB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect BioAtla to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter.

BioAtla Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 183,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,722. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. BioAtla has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $4.07. The firm has a market cap of $111.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Get BioAtla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioAtla

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in BioAtla by 71.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in BioAtla in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BioAtla by 2,552.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

About BioAtla

(Get Free Report)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.