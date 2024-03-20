Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $11.83

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.83, but opened at $12.18. Bilibili shares last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 1,012,415 shares.

BILI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nomura downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.20 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.26.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,790,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,191,000 after purchasing an additional 143,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,900 shares during the last quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,929,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,099,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,127,000 after acquiring an additional 359,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

