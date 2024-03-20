BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Down 2.7%

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 2,751,834 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 12,057,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Stock Down 4.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $329.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 3.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BigBear.ai

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 5,557,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $14,949,252.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,186,896 shares in the company, valued at $428,212,750.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 12,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $29,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,844.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 5,557,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $14,949,252.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,186,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,212,750.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,797,170 shares of company stock worth $15,550,136. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $5,390,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,858,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 129.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth about $1,098,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 130.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 748,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 423,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.