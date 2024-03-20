Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 66035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Belmont Resources Trading Down 28.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.42.

About Belmont Resources

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, gold, lithium, and uranium projects. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kibby Basin property that covers an area of approximately 13,440 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and the Crackingstone property situated in the Northern Mining District, Saskatchewan.

