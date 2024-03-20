Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 66035 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Belmont Resources Stock Down 28.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$2.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 0.52.

About Belmont Resources

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, gold, lithium, and uranium projects. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kibby Basin property that covers an area of approximately 13,440 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and the Crackingstone property situated in the Northern Mining District, Saskatchewan.

