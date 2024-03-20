Beldex (BDX) Price Down 7.5% Over Last Week

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0425 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Beldex has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $263.32 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.99 or 0.05230891 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00084499 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010183 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00017577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00017744 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00017598 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004084 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,414,467 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,354,467 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

