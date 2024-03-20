Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Short Interest Update

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 901,500 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the February 14th total of 858,400 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 287,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $169,208.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Belden

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Belden during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 403.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Belden by 153.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

Belden Stock Performance

NYSE:BDC opened at $88.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.61 and a 200-day moving average of $79.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Belden has a twelve month low of $60.54 and a twelve month high of $99.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $551.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.06 million. Belden had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.53%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Further Reading

