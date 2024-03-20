Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100,354 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 403.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on BDC shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

BDC stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,791. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.03. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.54 and a 12 month high of $99.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.57.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $551.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.06 million. Belden had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 3.53%.

In related news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $169,208.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

