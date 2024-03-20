BCS Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

BCS Wealth Management trimmed its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management owned about 0.15% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 101.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $205,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January stock remained flat at $31.13 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,095. The company has a market cap of $159.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.50. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $31.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.23.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

