BCS Wealth Management Sells 703 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

BCS Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management owned about 0.16% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $47,634,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,759,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,448,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth approximately $7,477,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $5,689,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,744 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.93.

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

