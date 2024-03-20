BCS Wealth Management Sells 1,230 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

BCS Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $29.74. The stock had a trading volume of 16,355 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.89.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

