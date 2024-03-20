BCS Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

BCS Wealth Management reduced its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8,789.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PGX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,570. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average of $11.28.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

